Ed Sheeran Plots 2018 Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran will return to North America for a stadium tour in 2018. The trek begins August 18th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and wraps November 10th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Sheeran announced the 15-show tour on his Instagram, noting the concerts were just the "first batch." The run includes stops in Seattle, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Dallas and New Orleans and, notably, a return to St. Louis for a concert at Busch Stadium September 6th. Sheeran recently canceled his sold-out show at St. Louis' Scottrade Center due to safety concerns stemming from protests over the acquittal of police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Tickets for Sheeran's stadium trek go on sale October 20th. Pre-sale begins October 16th and fans can register for early tickets via Sheeran's website.
Sheeran still has a handful of dates left on his massive 2017 North American tour, which wraps with a two-night stand in Nashville, October 6th and 7th. In March, the singer-songwriter released his third studio album, Divide. The record has spawned two Top 10 hits, "Castle On the Hill" and "Shape of You," which went to Number One.
Ed Sheeran 2018 Tour Dates
August 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
August 25 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
August 30 - Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre
September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
September 15 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
September 22 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
October 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
October 17 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodo
October 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
October 27 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
October 31 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
November 3 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
November 7 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium