Ed Sheeran Plots 2018 Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran will return to North America for a stadium tour in 2018. The trek begins August 18th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and wraps November 10th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Related Ed Sheeran: Up All Night With Pop's Hardcore Troubadour The singer-songwriter used to be a misfit; now he's a hard-drinking superstar. But what he really wants is a normal life

Sheeran announced the 15-show tour on his Instagram, noting the concerts were just the "first batch." The run includes stops in Seattle, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Dallas and New Orleans and, notably, a return to St. Louis for a concert at Busch Stadium September 6th. Sheeran recently canceled his sold-out show at St. Louis' Scottrade Center due to safety concerns stemming from protests over the acquittal of police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Tickets for Sheeran's stadium trek go on sale October 20th. Pre-sale begins October 16th and fans can register for early tickets via Sheeran's website.

Sheeran still has a handful of dates left on his massive 2017 North American tour, which wraps with a two-night stand in Nashville, October 6th and 7th. In March, the singer-songwriter released his third studio album, Divide. The record has spawned two Top 10 hits, "Castle On the Hill" and "Shape of You," which went to Number One.

Ed Sheeran 2018 Tour Dates

August 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

August 25 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 30 - Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre

September 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

September 15 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

September 22 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

October 13 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

October 17 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodo

October 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

October 27 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

October 31 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

November 3 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

November 7 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

November 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium