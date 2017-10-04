Watch Ed Sheeran Perform "Castle on the Hill" at Austin City Limits

Ed Sheeran's August 21st concert at Austin's Moody Theater will serve as the premiere episode for the 43rd season of Austin City Limits, which kicks off October 7th on PBS.

The ACL performance marks Sheeran's second appearance on the venerable music series and his first with a full-hour slot, which boasts 10 songs from the singer's arsenal, including "Castle on the Hill," hits "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shape of You" and cuts from his latest LP, Divide.

For the Austin City Limits gig, Sheeran – wearing a "cool" Austin City Limits t-shirt – delivered a solo performance, relying only on his acoustic guitar and a set-up that allowed him to loop riffs or his own beatboxing to create percussion.

Sheeran's ability to turn himself into a full band is on display in "You Need Me, I Don't Need You," which Austin City Limits also shared as a web exclusive:





The first half of Austin City Limits' Season 43 lineup includes the Pretenders, Zac Brown Band, Miranda Lambert and an episode shared by Norah Jones and Angel Olsen.



The Moody Theater also recently booked gigs with LCD Soundsystem, Run the Jewels, Herbie Hancock and Chris Stapleton, all of whom will make their Austin City Limits debuts on the back half of Season 43.