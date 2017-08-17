Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones Set for 'Austin City Limits'

Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert and Norah Jones are among the artists set to appear on Season 43 of Austin City Limits. Sheeran will kick off the new season of the long-running concert series October 7th at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

Several artists will be making their ACL debuts during Season 43, including the Zac Brown Band, Angel Olsen, Benjamin Booker and the Pretenders. In a preview clip, the Pretenders shake through a simmering rendition of their 1981 classic, "Message of Love."





As for the returning artists, Lambert and Jones will both make their third appearances on Austin City Limits, while Sheeran and the Head and the Heart will each make their second.

The first half of Season 43 wraps November 18th with a broadcast of the 2017 Americana Music Festival. ACL will return with eight more episodes December 31st, with additional artists to be announced soon.

Prior to the start of Season 43, Austin City Limits will also live stream a handful of performances this August via the show's YouTube channel. On the 21st, ACL will present separate sets from Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, while Father John Misty will perform on the 22nd.



Austin City Limits has also partnered with Google's virtual reality team for a new 10-part online video series, ACL VR. The immersive, 360-degree clips will be posted on the ACL YouTube page as well, and will offer exclusive performances and behind-the-scenes footage of Sheeran, Zac Brown Band, Father John Misty and more.

Austin City Limits Season 43 Schedule

October 7 – Ed Sheeran

October 14 – The Pretenders

October 21 – Zac Brown Band

October 28 – Norah Jones/ Angel Olsen

November 4 – Miranda Lambert

November 11 – The Head and the Heart/ Benjamin Booker

November 18 – ACL Presents: Americana Music Festival 2017