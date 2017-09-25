Ed Sheeran, Migos to Perform on 'TRL' Revival Premiere

Ed Sheeran and Migos will perform during the premiere episode of MTV's upcoming TRL revival on Monday, October 2nd, becoming the first musical guests on the revived music video series.

The new version of Total Request Live, the network's former flagship video series, will air live on weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from the revamped Times Square studio. Rapper/comedian DC Young Young will host the show, as the successor to previous on-air talent Carson Daly and Damien Fahey. The show will also feature co-hosts Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators like Liza Koshy and the Dolan Twins.

An official TRL show will air Mondays and Thursdays on musical.ly, a social media platform built around short videos.

MTV originally canceled TRL in 2008 but has has revived the brand numerous times over the years. Last September, the network aired a one-day voting event aimed at millennials in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.