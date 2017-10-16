Ed Sheeran Injures Arm in Bicycle Accident, Divide Tour in Jeopardy

Ed Sheeran's Divide tour is in jeopardy after the singer injured his arm in a bicycle accident Monday morning in London.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," the singer wrote on Instagram next to a photo of his arm in a cast. "Please stay tuned for further news."

The BBC reported that Sheeran broke his right arm in the accident, with the Mirror adding that a car struck Sheeran while he rode his bicycle in London. The incident is the latest in Sheeran's bizarre collection of injuries, which include slicing his face in a fake knighthood ceremony and melting the flesh off his foot at a hot spring.

The singer was currently on a break between legs of his Divide Tour, which was scheduled to resume October 22nd in Taipei, the first show of an Asian leg that runs through mid-November. The final 2017 dates on Sheeran's itinerary are November 19th in Mumbai, India and November 23rd in Dubai.

Sheeran will return to the road in 2018 for a stadium tour.

Considering the severity of the injury, it seems likely that Sheeran will miss at least some of his shows as the singer is dependent on his right arm to perform; the Divide tour has seen Sheeran performing solo onstage, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar and loop-making programs.