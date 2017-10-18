Ed Sheeran Cancels Tour Dates After Injuring Arms in Bike Accident

Ed Sheeran canceled numerous tour dates two days after fracturing his right wrist and left elbow due to a bicycle accident in London. The singer-songwriter nixed five shows booked through November 5th – in Taipei, Taiwan; Osaka, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo and Hong Kong – from the Asian leg of his current Divide tour.

An Instagram post detailed the painful injuries, noting that Sheeran is "unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future" and is "waiting to see how the healing progresses" before deciding how to proceed with further gigs. His Asian tour stretches through mid-November and, following a break, relaunches with a stadium trek in March 2018.

Sheeran first revealed the injury Monday on Instagram, writing that he was "waiting on some medical advice" before commenting on tour commitments. The BBC originally reported that the singer broke his right arm in the accident – his latest in a series of bizarre impairments, which include slicing his face during a fake knighting ceremony and burning his foot at a hot spring.