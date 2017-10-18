Ed Sheeran Cancels Tour Dates After Injuring Arms in Bike Accident

Ed Sheeran canceled numerous tour dates two days after fracturing his right wrist and left elbow due to a bicycle accident in London. The singer-songwriter nixed five shows booked through November 5th – in Taipei, Taiwan; Osaka, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo and Hong Kong – from the Asian leg of his current Divide tour.
An Instagram post detailed the painful injuries, noting that Sheeran is "unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future" and is "waiting to see how the healing progresses" before deciding how to proceed with further gigs. His Asian tour stretches through mid-November and, following a break, relaunches with a stadium trek in March 2018.
A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged.
Sheeran first revealed the injury Monday on Instagram, writing that he was "waiting on some medical advice" before commenting on tour commitments. The BBC originally reported that the singer broke his right arm in the accident – his latest in a series of bizarre impairments, which include slicing his face during a fake knighting ceremony and burning his foot at a hot spring.