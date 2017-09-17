Ed Sheeran Cancels St. Louis Concert Over Safety Concerns

Ed Sheeran canceled his sold-out Sunday night concert at St. Louis' Scottrade Center due to safety concerns stemming from the protests in the city.

Related 'Deeply Saddened' Bono on St. Louis: 'Is This 1968 or 2017?' U2 singer quotes Martin Luther King Jr. after band's Saturday night concert in city canceled due to safety concerns

Like U2, who canceled their Saturday night performance at St. Louis' the Dome at America's Center, the promoters of Sheeran's tour were concerned that security would be understaffed at the concert due to the unrest throughout St. Louis.

"With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night's show," Messing Touring Group said in a statement.

They added, "While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018." Tickets for Sunday's concert will be refunded.

On Friday, a judge found former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of murder in the brutal 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Stockley was also accused of planting a gun at the scene in order to claim self-defense.

Following the verdict, protesters marched throughout the city. However, the protests became more aggressive at night, with rocks thrown in the direction of law enforcement. Nine officers were injured and over 32 people were arrested during the unrest Friday night.

On Saturday, U2 said of the decision to cancel their Saturday night show, "We cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment."

Bono added in a separate statement, "Deeply saddened at what has happened in St. Louis and having to cancel our show tonight. I found myself reading Dr. [Martin Luther] King's speech from the National Cathedral and asking myself is this 1968 or 2017?"

Other St. Louis-area events that were canceled this weekend include the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's performance of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, a concert by comedian Mike Birbiglia and the city's Shakespeare in the Streets event, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.