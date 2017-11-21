Eagles Plot 2018 North American Tour

The Eagles will embark on a North American tour next year, with scattered dates scheduled throughout the spring and summer. The trek begins March 14th at the United Center in Chicago.

Related Eagles, Vince Gill Thrill at Hits-Heavy Grand Ole Opry Concert Legendary country-rock group, with Gill and Glenn Frey's son Deacon, perform intimate Sirius XM show in Nashville

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will join the Eagles for four stadium concerts, while James Taylor and His All-Star Band will open two shows and Chris Stapleton will open one performance. Tickets for most dates go on sale December 2nd at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, though tickets for shows in Arlington, Texas, Denver and Washington D.C. go on sale December 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Eagles' website.

The Eagles' touring lineup will feature members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who will fill in for his late father, Glenn Frey. This lineup debuted at the bi-coastal Classic East and West festival this summer and has since performed a handful of additional shows.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Walsh spoke about the band's first shows since Frey's 2015 death and the new lineup, saying, "We've got some new blood. We all know the songs pretty good, but we just have to run the drill. It's like being an athlete and doing the reps to get into shape. The new guys [Deacon Frey and Gill] have to get to the point where it's automatic or it's transparent."



Eagles 2018 Tour Dates



March 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 14 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

April 21 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

May 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 23 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

June 28 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

June 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

July 15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (with James Taylor)

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor)