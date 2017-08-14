Eagles Announce 'An Evening With' Fall Tour

Following the Eagles' Classic West and East gigs, the group will once again hit the road this fall for four "An Evening With the Eagles" concerts.

Like their Classic shows with Fleetwood Mac in Los Angeles and New York and Seattle, country singer Vince Gill and guitarist Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey. will join Eagles' Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.

The latest string of arena dates begins October 17th in Greensboro, North Carolina and hit Atlanta and Louisville before concluding October 27th at Detroit's new Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale August 19th at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation. It is unclear if the band will be adding dates to the brief run.

Rolling Stone recently talked with Walsh about the band's first shows since Frey's 2015 death and the new lineup.

"We've got some new blood. We all know the songs pretty good, but we just have to run the drill," the guitarist said. "It's like being an athlete and doing the reps to get into shape. The new guys [Deacon Frey and Gill] have to get to the point where it's automatic or it's transparent."

Walsh added that the Eagles' future live performances will likely resemble smaller-scale jaunts as opposed to major tours. "I don't think we'll ever tour again, but I think we'll do six shows a year, something like that," he said.

Eagles Tour Dates

October 17 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

October 24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena