A recent draft of Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics for his iconic 1965 song "Like a Rolling Stone" is headed to auction via Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles. The new draft was handwritten in 2017 and has been authenticated by Bob Dylan's manager, according to a statement from the auction house.

Auction owner Nate D. Sanders believes this is only the second time handwritten lyrics to the classic song have been available for auction. In 2014, lyrics believed to be from an early draft were auctioned by Sotheby's and were sold to an unidentified bidder for $2.05 million. That draft was described as "the only known surviving draft of the final lyrics for this transformative rock anthem" and included abandoned lines and Dylan's stray thoughts and doodles.

While the draft that was auctioned in 2014 appeared on four sheets of stationary from Roger Smith Hotel in Washington, D.C., the newly available draft appears on one sheet, with no discernable markers as to where it may have been written. Dylan's signature appears at the bottom of the 2017 draft. In March, handwritten lyrics to an unpublished 1961 Dylan song about Wisconsin were on the auction block, with an opening bid of $30,000.

Bidding for the lyrics begins at $125,000. In addition to the "Like a Rolling Stone" handwritten lyrics lot, a signed Blonde on Blonde album is up for auction, with bidding beginning at $5000. The auction ends on Thursday.



Dylan's Trouble No More - The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981, which spotlights his gospel period, will be released on November 3rd.