Drake Talks Desire to Act Again, Work With Netflix, Apple

Drake revealed he plans to take six to a year to work on acting in "great films," the rapper told The Hollywood Reporter. The Toronto native, whose acting career began on the television show Degrassi, recently announced he's working on Netflix's revival of the British crime series, Top Boy, set to debut in 2019.

"My taste in television or movies is always kind of similar to my approach to music, which is, I like when people really hit the nail on the head with real human emotions," he said. "So with [Netflix's] Ozark, it's just the family dynamic. The arguments. The love. The struggles. I really relate to how accurate it is."

"Being a young black guy, I think there's definitely the chance to get typecast," he said. "But I also have been pretty adamant about showing range. I try to show it through different outlets, like Saturday Night Live, showing people that I can be funny."



Drake and his longtime manager, Adel "Future" Nur, are also looking to bring their social media and marketing prowess to other companies as well, including film studio A24, Steve Golin of Anonymous Content, and Apple, which THR reports "has given him the go-ahead to produce whatever he chooses."

"When I get back into acting, I want to do things that make people go, 'Wow, I didn't expect that.'"