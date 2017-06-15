Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million for Compton High School Arts Center

Dr. Dre gave $10 million to help build a performing arts center at the new Compton High School in his hometown neighborhood of Compton, Los Angeles. Compton High School students and members of the community will have access to the performing arts center. It will feature state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for digital media production, as well as a 1,200-seat theater.

"My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve," Dr. Dre said in a statement. "The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future."

Dr. Dre will also lead a fundraising effort to acquire the rest of the money needed to complete the center. Construction is expected to begin by 2020.

Dre's donation to the new Compton High School comes a few years after he promised to donate all the royalties from his last album, Compton, to fund new performing arts and entertainment facility in the city. The musician/mogul announced his plan during an interview with Beats 1 radio Zane Lowe, noting he was working with Compton Mayor Aja Brown.



"I've been really trying to do something special for Compton and just couldn't quite figure out what it was," Dre said at the time. "She actually had this idea and she was already in the process of working on it. I said, 'Boom, this is what we should do.'"

Dr. Dre was born and raised in Compton, though did not attend Compton High School (he briefly attended Centennial High School, which is in the same district). In recent years, the rapper has focused intently on promoting his hometown, both on Compton and with the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton, but also through mentoring young talent from the neighborhood like Kendrick Lamar.