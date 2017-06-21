DMX Plots Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour With Swizz Beatz, Eve

DMX and the Ruff Ryders crew have announced a 20th anniversary reunion tour. Labelmates Eve, Swizz Beatz, the Lox and Drag-On will join the "X Gon Give it to Ya" rapper on a 10-date run, with Fat Joe joining for the first eight cities. The trek launches September 7th in Miami and concludes September 30th in Las Vegas, Spin reports.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23rd via Live Nation.

Ruff Ryders reunited last April for a concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, featuring special guests French Montana, Fat Joe and Remy Ma. DMX reportedly struggled through his set, delivering incoherent lyrics and a rambling rant: "Respect me to be your fucking role model, 'cause I ain't your father," he told the crowd, XXL Mag reported. "You can count on me for the truth uncut. I put my life on that."

Days later, the rapper postponed a string of shows due to a "medical emergency" and checked himself into a rehab facility.

In September, DMX participated in another high-profile rap reunion tour with the Bad Boy Family, featuring Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, fellow Ruff Ryders the Lox, Ma$e, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, Total, Carl Thomas and 112.

Earlier this year, DMX released a new single, "Bain Iz Back," produced by Swizz Beatz.

Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour Dates

September 7 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater*

September 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

September 13 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Ceder Park*

September 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

September 16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

September 21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena*

September 27 – Oakland, CA @ The Forum*

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino