DJ Khaled Reveals 'Grateful' LP's Galaxy of All-Star Guests

Two weeks before DJ Khaled drops his 10th LP Grateful, the producer unveiled the album's 23-song track list stacked with guest stars.

In addition to previously known collaborators like Beyoncé and Jay Z ("Shining"), Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos' Quavo ("I'm the One") and Drake ("To the Max"), Grateful also features Rihanna, Big Sean, Nas, Calvin Harris, Young Thug and multiple helpings of Future, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Rick Ross.

Migos, Pusha T, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Alicia Keys, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage and, on a track dubbed "Billy Ocean," Fat Joe and Raekwon are also on the Grateful guest list, among many more artists (as well as the album's "executive producer," DJ Khaled's baby son Asahd).

Behold the Grateful track list below ahead of its June 23rd release.

Grateful Track List

1. "(Intro) I'm So Grateful" featuring Sizzla

2. "Shining" Featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z

3. "To the Max" Featuring Drake

4. "Wild Thoughts" Featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

5. "I'm the One" Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

6. "On Everything" Featuring Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Big Sean

7. "It's Secured" Featuring Nas and Travis Scott

8. "Interlude (Hallelujah)" Featuring Betty Wright

9. "Nobody" Featuring Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj

10. "I Love You So Much" Featuring Chance The Rapper

11. "Don't Quit" Featuring Calvin Harris, Travis Scott and Jeremih

12. "I Can't Even Lie" Featuring Future and Nicki Minaj

13. "Down For Life" Featuring PartyNextDoor, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Kodak Black

14. "Major Bag Alert" Featuring Migos

15. "Good Man" Featuring Pusha T and Jadakiss

16. "Billy Ocean" Featuring Fat Joe and Raekwon

17. "Pull a Caper" Featuring Kodak Black, Gucci Mane and Rick Ross

18. "That Range Rover Came With Steps" Featuring Future and Yo Gotti

19. "Iced Out My Arms" Featuring Future, 21 Savage, Migos and T.I.

20. "Whatever" Featuring Future, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Rick Ross

21. "Interlude" Featuring Belly

22. "Unchanging Love" Featuring Mavado

23. "Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)"