Watch Dillon Francis Spoof Late-Night TV in Wild 'Hello There' Video

Producer and DJ Dillon Francis shows his versatility in the ridiculous new video for "Hello There," his new single with Yung Pinch.

Directorial duo the Dads helmed the clip, which parodies all the trappings of late-night talk shows. Francis plays not just the host of his own show, but also the sidekick, several guests, the cameraman, a lady in the audience and even a member of the band, banging a snare drum while Yung Pinch sings the sprightly dance tune.

The video is packed with plenty of absurd moments. Early on, Francis, as the host, fires a t-shirt cannon at his crowd, and at one point, "Hello There" cuts out completely so that the host can show a clip from his guest's upcoming movie, Tech Ladies II (Francis plays every part in that as well). Elsewhere, Francis appears as a celebrity chef who manages to turn a slurry of raw eggs into a giant pizza, while later he and Yung Pinch spoof James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke."

"Hello There" marks Francis' second 2017 single, following his collaboration with G-Eazy, "Say Less."