Dhani Harrison Releases Dark New Song, Plots First Headlining U.S. Tour

Dhani Harrison navigates a disorienting dreamscape in "Admiral of Upside Down," his second single from upcoming debut solo LP, IN///PARALLEL.

"Walking through this boneyard town/ Which way's up and which way's down?" he croons over a delicate, fingerpicked electric guitar and dissonant strings. As the song's protagonist starts to gather his bearings ("I'm waking up/ Yes, I'm waking up"), the arrangement explodes into a psychedelic rock climax, highlighted by a blistering guitar solo and Harrison's gravelly growl.

IN///PARALLEL, out October 6th, also features dizzying electro-rock single "All About Waiting," which Harrison released in July upon announcing the album. Both tracks showcase his shift into lengthy, cinematic songwriting – a reflection of his recent work scoring multiple films and TV shows, including Amazon's 2015 series Good Girls Revolt.

The multi-instrumentalist, who previously played guitar and sang with London alt-rock act Thenewno2, also announced his first headlining U.S. tour, which launches November 6th in at New York City's Knitting Factory and concludes November 30th at L.A.'s El Rey Theatre. Summer Moon – which features Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes), Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Camila Grey (Uh Huh Her) and Noah Harmon (The Airborne Toxic Event) – will open the seven shows.

"The record is about self-discovery, self-love, self-healing," Harrison said of IN///PARALLEL in a statement. "You can't be loved until you learn to love yourself. You can't help others until you learn to help yourself."

Dhani Harrison 2017 Tour Dates

Nov 6th - New York @ Knitting Factory

Nov 7th - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

Nov 19th - Seattle @ The Crocodile

Nov 20th - Portland @ Doug Fir Lounge

Nov 22nd - San Francisco @ The Chapel

Nov 28th - Santa Ana @ The Observatory

Nov 30th - LA @ The El Rey