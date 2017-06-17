Dhani Harrison Preps First Solo Album, Concerts

Dhani Harrison, the son of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, will release his first solo album this fall, with the singer also setting his first concerts as a solo artist.

Harrison has signed a solo deal with BMG ahead of the still-untitled LP's fall release, Billboard reports. Harrison previously played guitar and sang in the two-piece Thenewno2 with Oliver Hicks. That group released three albums and two EPs, most recently 2013's Beautiful Creatures.



In recent years, Harrison has served as a composer for feature films and television shows, including Amazon's Good Girls Revolt, The Divide and Outsiders.

"Harrison is stepping out and making music for the first time under his own name," the announcement for Harrison's upcoming solo debut read. "Echoing his influences over the past few years as a composer, Harrison’s new music paints a cinematic soundscape."

In addition to the upcoming album, Harrison has booked a pair of solo shows, starting July 24th at Los Angeles' the Echo. A week later, on July 30th, Harrison will perform at New York's Panorama Music Festival.

In April, Harrison helped induct Electric Light Orchestra into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a personal speech about Jeff Lynne's band; Lynne and George Harrison performed together in the Traveling Wilburys.