Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the upcoming superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The superfight will air August 26th on Showtime pay-per-view.

This will be the first time Lovato has performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a boxing match. She previously sang the National Anthem for game four of the 2015 World Series, game five of the 2011 World Series and a Dallas Cowboys football game in 2008.

Lovato is an avowed mixed martial arts fan and, in a recent interview with Self, spoke about training in MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. "I think it's really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense," she said of the sport, adding: "Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom. But that's why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting."

Lovato isn't the only musician to get involved with Mayweather/McGregor. The Killers hyped the fight in the video for their new song, "The Man," which features footage of the two fighters training while the band performs in a boxing ring.