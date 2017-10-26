Demi Lovato Plots 2018 Tour With DJ Khaled

Demi Lovato will embark on a 20-date North American tour next year in support of her new album, Tell Me You Love Me. DJ Khaled will serve as the special guest throughout the trek.

Related Demi Lovato Talks Mental Health, Hillary Clinton, 'Barney' Role and More The pop star on anger management, singing the national anthem before Mayfield vs. McGregor and the truth behind "Daddy Issues"

The tour kicks off February 26th at the Viejas Arena in San Diego and includes stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia, Miami and more before wrapping March 31st at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets go on sale November 3rd at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation, while fans can register to access tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. There were also be several pre-sale opportunities: Citi cardholders will have access to tickets October 30th at 10 a.m. local time through November 2nd at 10 p.m. local time, while pre-sales via the retail company Fabletics and The Ellen DeGeneres Show begin October 31st, JBL and Ultra November 1st and YouTube November 2nd.

Lovato released Tell Me You Love Me in September. The record marks the pop star sixth's LP and follows her 2015 album, Confident. The record has already spawned a Top 10 hit, "Sorry Not Sorry." Along with the record, Lovato recently released a new documentary, Simply Complicated, via YouTube.



Demi Lovato 2018 Tour Dates

February 26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 2 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

March 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

March 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

March 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena