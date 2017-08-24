Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato has announced her sixth studio album. The follow-up to 2015's Confident, Tell Me You Love Me will be released on September 29th. The singer also teased the title track to preview the LP.

In the black-and-white clip for "Tell Me You Love Me," Lovato is seen in a close-up shot while she's singing the song in a recording studio. "Tell me you love me/ I need someone on days like this, I do," she belts. "On days like this/ Oh, can you hear my heart say, 'Oh, whoa-oh, oh, oh.'"

As the camera pulls back in the teaser, her eye is revealed. The shot eventually pulls back to unveil her presumable album cover, which features a black-and-white photo of the singer with her hands on her head. Tell Me You Love Me will be available for pre-order beginning at midnight on Wednesday.

New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-order tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe pic.twitter.com/MWJwVGUJPj — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 23, 2017

Beyond her new album announcement, the singer will be making some high-profile appearances this weekend. On Saturday, she has been tapped to sing the National Anthem during the highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, which airs on Showtime. Lovato will also perform her Song of the Summer-nominated "Sorry Not Sorry" remotely from Las Vegas during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, as MTV reports.