Def Leppard Prep Remastered 'Hysteria' for 30th Anniversary Box Set

Def Leppard will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their best-selling LP, 1987's Hysteria, with a remastered box set out August 4th via Universal.

The reissue will be available in multiple formats: the 1-CD "Vanilla" version, a 3-CD Deluxe version, a 2-LP set on black vinyl, a 2-LP "Direct to Consumer" version on limited-edition colored vinyl and a massive, 5-CD/2-DVD Super Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe edition includes a slew of additional rare tracks, including B-sides, radio edits, extended versions, alternate mixes and a BBC Radio "Classic Albums" documentary on Hysteria.

The Super Deluxe Edition also includes four books (Story Of, a Ross Halfin photo book, vintage tour program and poster). The two additional CDs include an audio version of the band's 1989 concert film, Live: In the Round, In Your Face, recorded during the U.S. Hysteria tour. The two DVDs feature a series of promotional videos and live performance clips, along with the "Classic Albums" doc.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott enthused about the reissue to Rolling Stone, calling Hysteria "that mammoth of projects."

"During our 40-year career, we've been blessed to have experienced some incredible highs, work with some amazing people and enjoy success beyond our wildest dreams," he said. "The Hysteria album was a labour of love, of that there is no doubt. But we've always believed you get what you give, and the longevity of the album is testimony to our sold belief in ourselves and the music."



Hysteria, the British band's fourth LP, followed their 1983 breakthrough, Pyromania. The group worked with producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange on Hysteria over three years, enduring numerous delays – including drummer Rick Allen's December 1984 car crash that resulted in a lost arm. The album spawned seven hit singles – including "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Photograph" and "Love Bites" – and sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Def Leppard released their self-titled 11th album in 2015. The quintet is currently touring in North America with Poison and Tesla.

Def Leppard – Hysteria 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Track List

CD One (Remastered Hysteria)

1. "Women"

2. "Rocket"

3. "Animal"

4. "Love Bites"

5. "Pour Some Sugar On Me"

6. "Armageddon It"

7. "Gods Of War"

8. "Don't Shoot Shotgun"

9. "Run Riot"

10. "Hysteria"

11. "Excitable"

12. "Love And Affection"

CD Two

1. "Tear It Down" (B-side)

2. "I Wanna Be Your Hero" (Retro Active)

3. "Ride Into The Sun (Retro Active)

4. "Ring Of Fire" (B-Side)

5. "Women" (Radio Edit)

6. "Rocket" (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)

7. "Love Bites" (Radio Edit)

8. "Hysteria" (Radio Edit)

9. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Radio Edit)

10. "Armageddon It" (Radio Edit)

11. "Release Me" (Stumpus Maximus)

12. Classic Album - Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)

CD Three

1. "Rocket" (The Lunar Mix - Extended Version) (B-Side)

2. "Armageddon It" (The Nuclear Mix) (12" Single)

3. "Animal" (Extended Version)

4. "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Extended Version)

5. "Excitable" (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)

6. "Rocket" (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)

7. "Rock Of Ages" (Live) (B-Side)

8. "Love And Affection" (Live) (B-Side)

9. "Billy's Got A Gun" (Live) (B-Side)

CD Four: In The Round, In Your Face (Live)

1. "Stagefright"

2. "Rock! Rock!" (Till You Drop)

3. "Women"

4. "Too Late For Love"

5. "Hysteria

6. "Gods Of War"

7. "Die Hard The Hunter"

CD Five: In The Round, In Your Face (Live)

1. "Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

2. "Foolin'"

3. "Armageddon It"

4. "Animal"

5. "Pour Some Sugar On Me"

6. "Phil Solo"

7. "Rock Of Ages"

8. "Photograph"

DVD One

1. "Rocket" (TOTP)

2. "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (TOTP)

3. "Animal" (TOTP)

4. "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Brit Awards)

5. "Women" (Promo Video)

6. "Animal" (Promo Video)

7. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Promo Video)

8. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" (US Version Live)

9. "Hysteria" (Promo Video)

10. "Love Bites" (Promo Video)

11. "Rocket" (Promo Video)

12. "Armageddon It" (Live) (Promo Video)

DVD Two (Classic Albums)

1. "Introduction"

2. "Animal"

3. "Hysteria"

4. "Rocket"

5. "Love Bites"

6. "Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Bonus Material

7. "Initial Recordings of Animal"

8. "Rick Gets Hysterical"

9. "Hysteria" (Acoustic Performance)

10. "Drumming - Return to The Status Quo"

11. "The Album According to Joe"

12. "Sugar Stripped Down"

13. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Acoustic Performance)

14. "Guitars, Guitars, Guitars"

15. "Windmill II and The Gods Of War"

16. "Mutt's Vocals in The Mix"

17. "The Album is Finally Released"