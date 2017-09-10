Polish Death Metal Band Decapitated Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

The Polish death metal band Decapitated was arrested Saturday in Santa Ana, California and charged with first-degree kidnapping stemming from an incident that took place in Spokane, Washington on September 1st.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office apprehended the four band members – Michal Lysejko, Waclaw J. Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek, all Polish nationals – without incident on behalf of the Spokane police department. The band remains in Los Angeles as they await extradition to Spokane.

Representatives for Decapitated did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

According the Spokane police department's statement, the alleged incident took place after 2 a.m. PST in downtown Spokane hours after Decapitated performed August 31st at the city's The Pin venue, a stop on their Double Homicide Tour with fellow metal act Thy Art Is Murder.

"A patrol officer responded and assisted the victim. The report was then sent to the Special Victim’s Unit for follow up," Spokane police said. "Based on the information they developed during the subsequent investigation, and with assistance from the LA County SO, the four males were taken into custody for 1st Degree Kidnapping in Santa Ana this morning."

While no other details about the incident were announced, the band's attorney Steve Graham told the Spokesman-Review that the incident involved a woman who likely attended the band's Spokane concert.

"There is another side to this," Graham said. "We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms."

The lawyer added that Decapitated would "cooperate" with authorities and that he was concerned that the band would "languish" in Los Angeles for weeks as they awaited extradition, which they would not fight.

Following the Spokane incident, Decapitated performed six more North American shows on their Double Homicide tour before Santa Ana authorities arrested them Saturday morning.