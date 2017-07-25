Dead & Company Plot Mexican Concert Vacation

The Grateful Dead offshoot band Dead & Company will host a concert vacation in Riviera, Maya Mexico February 15th through 18th, 2018. Playing In the Sand will feature four performances from Dead & Co. on the beach at the Barceló Maya resort.

All-inclusive packages will go on sale August 3rd at 1 p.m. ET. Spots can be secured for a $750 down payment and five equal monthly payments of the remaining balance. Fans can also sign up for pre-sale access via links that will be posted on the social media accounts of Dead & Co. and the band's individual members. Pre-sale begins August 1st at 1 p.m.

The Barceló Maya will serve as the primary property for Playing in the Sand, though attendees will also be able to stay at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Dreams Tulum and Rosewood Mayakoba. During the day, guests will be able to partake in various on-site activities including yoga, tequila tasting and surfing, while off-site programs will also be available. Complete information is available on the Playing In the Sand website.

Dead & Company features original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart with singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The group formed after the Grateful Dead's 2015 Fare Thee Well shows and has maintained a busy touring schedule, wrapping up their latest trek at the beginning of July.