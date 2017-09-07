Dead & Company Detail Fall Tour

The Grateful Dead offshoot band Dead & Company will follow their summer run with another North American tour this fall. The trek begins with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City, November 12th and 14th.

Related Bob Weir on Dead & Company's Summer Tour, Legendary 1977 Shows Guitarist looks ahead to next set of gigs with John Mayer and fellow Grateful Dead alums, and reminisces about era featured in new archival box

The 15-show trek includes stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., Detroit, Atlanta, Austin and New Orleans before wrapping December 8th at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Tickets for most shows go on sale September 16th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, except the tour's final two gigs – in Sunrise and Orlando, Florida – which go on sale September 23rd at 10 a.m. Also, tickets for the concerts in Philadelphia, Hartford, Connecticut and Austin will not be available through Ticketmaster.

Fans can register for tickets starting today, September 7th, via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Pre-sale opportunities will begin September 12th at 10 a.m. VIP experiences and packages that include early entry, a limited-edition screen-printed poster and commemorative concert tickets will also be available. Complete information is available on the Dead & Co. website.

Along with their new fall tour dates, Dead & Co. recently announced that they would host a concert vacation in Riviera, Maya Mexico February 15th through 18th, 2018. The band will play three shows on the beach at the Barceló Maya resort.

Dead & Company features original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart with singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The group formed after the Grateful Dead's 2015 Fare Thee Well shows and has maintained a busy touring schedule, wrapping up their latest trek in July.

Dead & Company Fall Tour Dates

November 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

November 17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 21 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

November 22 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

November 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

November 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

December 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 2 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

December 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

December 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

December 8 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center