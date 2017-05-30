David Lynch Taps Bon Iver, TV On the Radio for Festival of Disruption

David Lynch announced Bon Iver, TV on the Radio and the Kills will perform at his Festival of Disruption, which takes place October 14th through 16th at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The festival will feature film screenings, talks, art exhibits and more.

The music lineup also includes Sharon Van Etten, Laura Marling and comedian Reggie Watts, as well as DJ sets from Moby and artist Shepard Fairey. The film portion of the Festival of Disruption will feature screenings of Lynch's 1997 movie Lost Highway, a selection of his rare shorts and Thom Andersen's documentary, Los Angeles Plays Itself.

Journalist Kristine McKenna will helm several talks during the festival, including one with members of the recently rebooted Twin Peaks crew, including editor Duwayne Dunham, sound editor Dean Hurley, producer/casting director Johanna Ray and special effects supervisor Gary D'amico. McKenna will also chat with artist Ed Ruscha, Bill Pullman, Sheryl Lee and comedian Pete Holmes. Festival of Disruption will also include art exhibitions from Lynch and photographer William Eggleston, plus a meditation session led by Bob Roth.

Tickets for the Festival of Disruption will be available June 2nd at 9 a.m. Pacific Time at the Ace Hotel website. The festival will help raise money for the David Lynch Foundation, which seeks to combat post-traumatic stress disorder through Transcendental Meditation.

Lynch's inaugural Festival of Disruption was last year with performances by artists including Robert Plant, Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti and Sky Ferreira.