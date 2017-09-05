David Gilmour Teases New Album in 'Live at Pompeii' DVD Trailer

David Gilmour hints at a new solo LP in a promo trailer for his upcoming CD/DVD and theatrical film, Live at Pompeii. It's a good news/bad news scenario for fans: The Pink Floyd guitarist already has leftover material from his last solo LP, 2015's Rattle That Lock, that could spark his next studio project, but he's "uncomfortable heading off and doing another tour without having any new music."

Related David Gilmour Talks Pompeii Return: 'It's a Place of Ghosts' Pink Floyd singer-guitarist, lyricist Polly Samson marvel at first concert at venue since legendary 1971 performance

"There are several songs that are close to being complete, which didn't make it onto this album," he says in the clip. "[But] I can't see myself doing another tour with making another album first, and that takes me awhile. It took 10 years last time, and I'm really hoping – without making any promises – that it won't take 10 years this time, that I'll get back in and start working again. And following that, yeah, I'll be out again."

The video previews footage – including a performance of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" – from filmmaker Gavin Elder's Live at Pompeii film, which documents Gilmour's historic shows at the Pompeii Amphitheater on July 7th and 8th, 2016. The project includes performances of tracks from Gilmour's two most recent solo LPs, 2006's On an Island and 2015's Rattle That Lock, alongside other Pink Floyd classics.

In the teaser, Gilmour also showcases the artwork used in the CD/DVD package – including photography from his wife, novelist-lyricist Polly Samson. "Polly is deeply involved in all of it with me," he says. "It's fantastic to have someone as smart and creative as her. She's brilliant."

"We have a wealth of material that we can use in the booklets and on the jackets," he adds. "It all has to be part of one artistic experience. That's something we really, really work on. You can't cut corners when you're trying to create something of that sort of magic."

Live at Pompeii will screen for one night only on September 13th in over 2,000 movie theaters around the world. The concert will be available in multiple formats – including a two-CD set, a four-LP package, Blu-Ray and DVD – on September 29th. The video releases include a special "Pompeii Then and Now" documentary.



"It's a magical place," Gilmour told Rolling Stone backstage prior to his Pompeii return. "I was slightly overwhelmed yesterday when we came here for the first time. We came back here about 10 years ago, with our kids, to show them around the arena. ... But coming back yesterday and seeing the stage and everything, it was quite overwhelming really. It's a place of ghosts … in a friendly way."

