David Gilmour Plots Rare 'Live at Pompeii' Film Screening

David Gilmour announced a one-night-only theatrical screening of his new concert film, Live at Pompeii, for September 13th. The movie documents the guitarist's pair of July 2016 shows at the Pompeii Amphitheatre in the ancient Roman city, where his former band Pink Floyd played 45 years prior for their own Live at Pompeii film.

These concerts were the first-ever rock performances staged at the ancient amphitheatre, which was built in 90 B.C. and entombed in ash by the eruption of Vesuvius in A.D. 79. This makes Gilmour the only performer to play to audiences in the arena for almost 2,000 years – since the time of the gladiators.

The screening, set for over 2,000 cinemas worldwide on September 13th via Trafalgar Releasing, will include highlights from both the Pompeii shows. The film, which director Gavin Elder shot in 4K, features a career-spanning setlist, including the title-tracks from Gilmour's two latest solo LPs, 2015's Rattle That Lock and 2006's On an Island, along with Pink Floyd staples like "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb." A noteworthy inclusion is Pink Floyd's "The Great Gig in the Sky," which Gilmour rarely plays in a solo setting.

Tickets are now on sale worldwide, with more cinemas following soon, including Italy, Spain, Latin America and Central America. Fans can request the film to be screened in their area via the "Demand It" form on the project's official site.

Last year, Gilmour spoke to Rolling Stone about the exhilaration of returning to Pompeii for the solo shows. "It's a magical place," he said. "it was quite overwhelming really. It's a place of ghosts … in a friendly way."

