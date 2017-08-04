David Crosby Sets Fall Tour to Support New LP 'Sky Trails'

David Crosby will hit the road this fall on a tour in support of the CSN singer's upcoming LP, Sky Trails.
The trek, which focuses on the eastern half of the United States, kicks off October 30th in Chicago and slowly makes its way south before concluding December 9th in Clearwater, Florida.
Crosby has recently unveiled a pair of tracks off Sky Trails, due out September 29th: "Sell Me a Diamond" and "She's Got to Be Somewhere."
After releasing only three solo LPs over the first 40 years of his career, Sky Trails marks the suddenly prolific Crosby's third solo album in the past four years, following 2014's Croz and 2016's Lighthouse.
"I always write in bursts," Crosby told Rolling Stone in 2016. "The last couple of years have been the densest, longest writing surge I think I've ever had."
"Most people at my age are either lazy or they're just pulling the handle trying to get another hit," Crosby added. "They feel that maybe they've said everything they want to say. They also just don't work at it. I'm not smarter or better than they are. It's just that the songs are coming to me."
David Crosby Tour Dates
October 30 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
November 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
November 2 – Burnsville, MN @ Ames Center
November 4 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium – Center for the Performing Arts
November 5 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
November 7 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
November 8 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
November 10 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
November 12 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
November 13 – Boston, MA @ City Winery
November 15 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
November 17 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Center For the Performing Arts
November 18 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theater
November 20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
November 21 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
November 25 – New York, NY @ The Concert Hall at NYSEC
November 26 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
November 28 & 29 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap
December 1 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
December 2 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater
December 4 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre
December 5 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta
December 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
December 9 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater