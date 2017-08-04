David Crosby Sets Fall Tour to Support New LP 'Sky Trails'

David Crosby will hit the road this fall on a tour in support of the CSN singer's upcoming LP, Sky Trails.

The trek, which focuses on the eastern half of the United States, kicks off October 30th in Chicago and slowly makes its way south before concluding December 9th in Clearwater, Florida.

Crosby has recently unveiled a pair of tracks off Sky Trails, due out September 29th: "Sell Me a Diamond" and "She's Got to Be Somewhere."

After releasing only three solo LPs over the first 40 years of his career, Sky Trails marks the suddenly prolific Crosby's third solo album in the past four years, following 2014's Croz and 2016's Lighthouse.

"I always write in bursts," Crosby told Rolling Stone in 2016. "The last couple of years have been the densest, longest writing surge I think I've ever had."

"Most people at my age are either lazy or they're just pulling the handle trying to get another hit," Crosby added. "They feel that maybe they've said everything they want to say. They also just don't work at it. I'm not smarter or better than they are. It's just that the songs are coming to me."

David Crosby Tour Dates

October 30 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

November 1 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

November 2 – Burnsville, MN @ Ames Center

November 4 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium – Center for the Performing Arts

November 5 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

November 7 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

November 8 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

November 10 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

November 12 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

November 13 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

November 15 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

November 17 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Center For the Performing Arts

November 18 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theater

November 20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

November 21 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

November 25 – New York, NY @ The Concert Hall at NYSEC

November 26 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 28 & 29 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

December 1 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

December 2 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater

December 4 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre

December 5 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta

December 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

December 9 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater