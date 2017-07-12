David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy Highlights 11-Disc Box Set

David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy and other albums from that era will be the focus of the late singer's upcoming collection A New Career in a New Town, a massive 11-CD box set that spans Bowie's catalog from 1977 to 1982.

Like its predecessors – 2015's Five Years and 2016's Who Can I Be Now? – A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) features remastered albums – Low, "Heroes," Lodger, Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) and the live LP Stage – alongside some hard-to-find and unreleased material.



Due out September 29th, the new box set also features a disc dedicated to producer Tony Visconti's 2017 mix for Lodger, a 2017 version of Stage with two unreleased live tracks from the performance ("Jean Genie," "Suffragette City") and the previously unavailable Heroes EP, which houses Bowie's French and German language versions of his landmark single.

A New Career in a New Town, named after the Low composition, will also feature the Re:Call 3 compilation, which collects Bowie's single versions, soundtrack contributions, extended versions, B-sides and more, including his five-song recording of Bertolt Brecht's Baal, "Under Pressure" with Queen and his "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" recording with Bing Crosby.

The box set will be available as both an 11-CD, 13-LP or digital release. The physical releases are accompanied by a hardcover book featuring unseen Bowie photographs from Anton Corbijn, Helmut Newton, Andrew Kent, Steve Schapiro and Brian Duffy, who shot the Lodger art; unearthed Duffy photos from that session also adorn the Lodger 2017 Mix album. Visconti also penned liner notes for the box set.

Fans who pre-order A New Career in a New Town will receive an instant download of the rare "Beauty and the Beast (Extended Version)," found on Re:Call 3. Check out Bowie's site for complete A New Career in a New Town details.



A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) Album List

Low

"Heroes"

"Heroes" EP

Stage

Stage (2017)

Lodger

Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix)

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

Re:Call 3

Re:Call 3 Track List

1. ""Heroes" (single version)"

2. "Beauty And The Beast (extended version)"

3. "Breaking Glass (Australian single version)"

4. "Yassassin (single version)"

5. "D.J. (single version)"

6. "Alabama Song"

7. "Space Oddity (1979 version)"

8. "Ashes To Ashes (single version)"

9. "Fashion (single version)"

10. "Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (single version)"

11. "Crystal Japan"

12. "Under Pressure (single version)" - Queen and David Bowie

Bertolt Brecht's Baal

13."Baal's Hymn"

14."Remembering Marie A."

15."Ballad Of The Adventurers"

16."The Drowned Girl"

17."The Dirty Song"

18."Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (soundtrack album version)"

19."Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy" - David Bowie and Bing Crosby