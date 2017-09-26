David Bowie 'Live In Berlin' EP Streaming for Limited Time

Three live David Bowie recordings from a 1978 concert in Berlin will be available on all major streaming platforms for limited time on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. EST to celebrate the upcoming box set, A New Career in a New Town (1977 - 1982).

Related Hear David Bowie's Rare Live 'Suffragette City' From 1978 Rocker tears through previously unreleased rendition of 'Ziggy Stardust' cut, which will appear on upcoming box set 'A New Career in a New Town'

Live In Berlin (1978) includes previously unreleased recordings of Bowie performing "Be My Wife" and "Breaking Glass" from Low along with "Sense of Doubt," which appeared on Heroes. The show took place at the Deutschlandhalle in Berlin on May 16, 1978 during Bowie's Isolar II tour.

The live event, taping form Berlin's famed Hansa Studios, will include a discussion about Bowie's Berlin output. Former Bowie guitarist Carlos Alomar, former Hansa engineer Edu Meyer and Chris Duffy – whose father Brian photographed Bowie multiples times during the Seventies – will parse the singer's discography and answer questions from audience members. The event is available to watch on Bowie's Facebook page.

A New Career in a New Town is due out on Friday. The collection spans 11 CDs (or 13 LPs) and includes remastered versions of four studio LPS, the live album Stage, the Re:Call 3 compilation, featuring single versions, soundtrack contributions and extended versions. In addition to the recorded material, the CD box set comes with a 128-page book containing rare and unreleased photos, old album reviews and technical notes from producer Tony Visconti.