Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Steve Earle Lead 'Concerts for Refugees' Tour

Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris lead the all-star lineup for "Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees." The eight-city tour – which launches October 3rd in Seattle and concludes October 15th in Dallas – will raise funds and awareness to support education for displaced people via the Jesuit Refugee Service's Global Education Initiative.

Lila Downs, James McMurtry, Buddy Miller, Alynda Segarra and the Mastersons will also perform on the trek, which the JRS produced in conjunction with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The October 8th show at San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival will be webcast live and archived for rebroadcast.

"Education is a life-saving intervention for refugees," David Robinson, Executive Director of JRS/USA, said in a statement. "With 'Lampedusa,' we hope people are inspired by the music and are compelled to get involved."

Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR regional representative for the United States and the Caribbean, added, "For children forced to flee their homes, school provides security, stability and opportunity when everything else in their lives is uncertain and unrecognizable."

The organizers encourage attendees and supporters to donate via the Concerts for Refugees website.

Lampedusa 2016 featured Harris, Earle, Griffin, Miller, the Milk Carton Kids and Daniel Lanois, with Robert Plant performing at over half of the 11 shows.

Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees 2017 Tour Dates

October 3 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

October 4 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

October 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

October 12 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

October 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ The KiMo Theatre

October 14 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre