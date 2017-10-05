Watch Dave Matthews, Emmylou Harris Lead All-Star Tom Petty Tribute

Dave Matthews, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle and Patty Griffin teamed for powerful cover of Tom Petty's "Refugee" during a benefit show in Seattle, Relix notes. Petty died Monday at the age of 66 after going into cardiac arrest.

Griffin took on the song with an understated touch, while Earle followed with his thick drawl and Harris delivered the lyrics with verve. All four singers came together for impromptu harmonies, while Matthews sang the chorus with his unmistakable wail.

Matthews, Harris, Earle and Griffin were performing in Seattle as part of the opening night of the Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees tour. The eight-city trek raises funds and awareness to support education for displaced people via the Jesuit Refugee Service's Global Education Initiative. Other performers include Joan Baez, Brandi Carlile and Lucinda Williams. The tour wraps October 15th in Dallas.