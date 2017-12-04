Dashboard Confessional Plot Headlining 'Crooked Shadows' Tour

Dashboard Confessional announced a headlining U.S. tour behind their upcoming seventh LP (and first in over eight years), Crooked Shadows. The trek, featuring indie-punk act Beach Slang as openers, will kick off March 20th in Houston, Texas and conclude April 21st in Los Angeles.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 5th at 11 a.m. ET, with an additional AT&T pre-sale launching the same day at 10 a.m. local time. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Citi Bank will begin additional pre-sales on Wednesday, December 6th, with all remaining tickets available to the general public on Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. local time.

Last month, Dashboard Confessional announced the long-awaited Crooked Shadows – their first LP since 2009's After the Ending – due out February 9th. They also released the album's lead track, "We Fight," and detailed the song's inspirational themes, which evolved with the shifting political landscape under President Trump.

"I thought for sure it was just about how I found a place in the world, which was worth fighting for, which was the music scene that I come from," singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba told Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "I wasn't cool in school. I didn't fit in. I found this music scene and it fostered this community and it fostered the people in it. … But then the political climate has changed in such a way that, almost days after writing that song, America started to feel really regressive somehow. And all these great strides we made during the last administration had been threatened to be undone and I realized that people have beliefs worth protecting, worth standing up for and I found a residence in that."

Dashboard Confessional Tour Dates

December 4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas)

December 6 - Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater (The Edge Christmas Concert)

December 7 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (105.7 The Point HoHo Show)

January 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ XFINITY Live! (104.5 Winter Jawn)

January 28 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center (Alt 92.1 Snow Show)

March 20 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 21 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

March 24 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

March 25 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

March 26 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

March 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

March 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 30 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 31 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 2 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

April 3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

April 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

April 5 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

April 6 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

April 7 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

April 8 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

April 9 - Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall

April 13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

April 14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

April 18 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 20 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 21 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium