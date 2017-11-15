Dashboard Confessional unveiled a new song called "We Fight." The empowering tune will appear on their forthcoming album, Crooked Shadows, which is their first since 2009's After the Ending set. It's set for release February 9th via Fueled by Ramen.

Related How Emo Night Vindicated the Scene "I'm going as a fan," says Dashboard Confessional leader of L.A. party celebrating oft-misunderstood subgenre

The powerful song explores the fighting spirit and strength found within a community. "'Cause we never learned to keep our voices down/ No, we only learned to shout/ So, we fight our way in, and we fight our way out," Chris Carrabba sings as a multitracked chorus echoes the anthemic, "we fight our way in and we fight our way out." The theme of togetherness is continued in the lyrics, "try to lift the whole damn crowd up."

Carrabba spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday about the song's themes, which evolved with the times. "It's a weird thing when you write a song; you think you know what it’s about but you don’t until some months later sometimes," Carraba said. "So, I thought for sure it was just about how I found a place in the world, which was worth fighting for, which was the music scene that I come from. I wasn’t cool in school. I didn’t fit in. I found this music scene and it fostered this community and it fostered the people in it. … Everybody was equal and we were equally protected but we were equally encouraged to do something that challenged the status quo.

"But then the political climate has changed in such a way that, almost days after writing that song, America started to feel really regressive somehow," he added. "And all these great strides we made during the last administration had been threatened to be undone and I realized that people have beliefs worth protecting, worth standing up for and I found a residence in that."

"Every album is personal," Carrabba said in a statement. "But as this album was coming together I realized, especially as the world’s political climate was rapidly changing, that 'personal' did not necessarily mean 'mine' – suddenly, 'me' became 'we' and that realization was empowering, comforting and terrifying all at once."

Crooked Shadows Track List





1. "We Fight"

2. "Catch You"

3. "About Us"

4. "Heart Beat Here"

5. "Belong"

6. "Crooked Shadows"

7. "Open My Eyes"

8. "Be Alright"

9. "Just What To Say"