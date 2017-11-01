Watch Danny Brown Reflect on Detroit Life in Documentary Trailer

Danny Brown reflects on his Detroit roots in an introspective trailer for Live at the Majestic, an upcoming documentary about the acclaimed rapper. Director Andrew Cohn (Kid Danny, Medora) helmed the project, out November 7th via Apple Music.

The clip opens with Brown onstage at his home city's Majestic Theatre, telling a rowdy audience, "I'm partying with my family right now." From there, the teaser veers from archival footage to nostalgic modern day interviews to weed-fueled studio sessions. "I always wanted to be this rap star," Brown says, adding, "You had to be a certain type of way to come out of Detroit and be a rapper."

Midway through the video, a series of fans praise Brown for his "introspective side" and lyrics that "make you feel like you're not alone." Another interviewee adds, "That guy is a like a meteor just felt out the sky and just laughed."

Danny Brown: Live at the Majestic follows Brown through his early days an emerging rapper, the adderall-assisted recording sessions for 2011's XXX and his subsequent touring.

Brown, who issued his most recent LP, Atrocity Exhibition, in 2016, recently announced his fourth Bruiser Thanksgiving event. Lil B will co-headline the show, scheduled for Wednesday, November 22nd at Detroit's Club Fantasy.