Daniel Johnston Recruits Jeff Tweedy, Built to Spill for Final Tour

Cult alt-rock figure Daniel Johnston will team with some of the artists he helped inspire on a five-date "final tour" this fall.

Each stop on the trek will find Johnston backed by a band the outsider artists influenced. Every gig also promises to be unique as the backing band will take charge of the night's setlist, starting September 28th in New Orleans with the Preservation All-Stars on hand.

The Districts and Modern Baseball will join Johnston in Philadelphia on October 4th, followed by Jeff Tweedy & Friends supporting Johnston in Chicago on October 20th.

The tour concludes with Johnston partnering with Built to Spill for a November 8th show in Portland and November 10th concert in Vancouver.

All five shows will also be preceded by a screening of The Devil and Daniel Johnston, the 2005 documentary about the Kurt Cobain- and Lana Del Rey-beloved singer and his struggles with mental illness, which forced Johnston to perform live only sporadically over the past few decades.

Daniel Johnston Tour Dates

September 28 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre (with Preservation All-Stars)

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater (with the Districts and Modern Baseball)

October 20 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre (with Jeff Tweedy & Friends)

November 8 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (with Built to Spill and others)

November 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub (with Built to Spill and others)