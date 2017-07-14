D'Angelo Reissuing Debut LP 'Brown Sugar' With Rare Tracks

D'Angelo is releasing a remastered deluxe edition of his seminal neo-soul classic debut Brown Sugar on August 25th via Virgin/UMe. The reissue, prepped in 2-CD and digital formats, features 21 rare tracks, including previously issued remixes, instrumentals and a cappella versions.

Highlights from the expanded Brown Sugar include a cappella renditions of the title track and "Me and Those Dreamin' Eyes of Mine"; an alternate version of "Brown Sugar," an alternate mix of "Cruisin'"; and remixes from CJ Mackintosh, Dallas Austin, Tech King, Erick Sermon and Incognito.

The deluxe edition is housed in a digipak with a 20-page booklet boasting rare photographs, lyrics and author-filmmaker Nelson George's essay about the album's innovative, influential hybrid of gospel, soul, funk and hip-hop.

In the liner notes, Brown Sugar co-producer Bob Power says of D'Angelo, "[He] was one of those artists that came not just fully formed, but truly genre-bending; genre-creating is really more like it."

Brown Sugar was a modest commercial success upon its initial release, peaking at Number 22 on the Billboard 200 and spawning four singles: the title track, "Cruisin'," "Lady" and "Me and Those Dreamin' Eyes of Mine." Rolling Stone awarded the album four stars, with critic Cheo Coker writing, "Brown Sugar is a reminder of where R&B has been and, if the genre is to resurrect its creative relevance like a phoenix rising from the ashes, where it needs to go."

After a lengthy recording drought, D'Angelo returned in 2014 with his third LP, the acclaimed Black Messiah.

D’Angelo: Brown Sugar (Deluxe Edition)

CD 1 (Remastered album with bonus tracks)

1. "Brown Sugar"

2. "Alright"

3. "Jonz In My Bonz"

4. "Me And Those Dreamin' Eyes Of Mine"

5. "Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker"

6. "Smooth"

7. "Cruisin’"

8. "When We Get By"

9. "Lady"

10. "Higher"

Bonus Tracks

11. "Brown Sugar"

12. "Me And Those Dreamin' Eyes Of Mine" A Cappella (released on promotional 12” single)

13. "Brown Sugar" Instrumental (released on 12” single)

14. "Lady" Just Tha Beat Mix Instrumental w/Chorus (Mixed by DJ Premier; released on CD Maxi-Single)

15. "Brown Sugar" Alternate Version (released on 12” single)

CD 2 (More Sugar)

1. "Brown Sugar" King Tech Remix feat. Kool G. Rap (released on 12” promotional single)

2. "Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine Def Squad Remix feat. Redman (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on 12” single)

3. "Cruisin’" Cut The Sax Remix (Remix by King Tech; Released on 12” single)

4. "Lady" Just Tha Beat Mix/featuring AZ (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on CD Maxi-Single)

5. "Brown Sugar" Soul Inside 808 Mix (Mix by DJ Dodge; released on U.K. 12” single)

6. "Me And Those Dreamin’ Eyes Of Mine" Two Way Street Mix (Remixed by DJ Premier for Works of Mart Productions, Inc.; released on promotional 12” single)

7. "Cruisin’" Dallas Austin Remix (released on 12” single)

8. "Lady" 2B3 Shake Dat Ass Mix (Remix produced by Neville Thomas and Pule Pheto for 2B3 Productions; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

9. "Brown Sugar" Incognito Molasses Remix (released on “She’s Always In My Hair” promotional 12” single)

10. "Me And Those Dreamin' Eyes Of Mine" Dreamy Remix (Remixed by Erick Sermon for Funk Lord Productions; released on promotional 12” single)

11. "Cruisin’" Wet Remix (released on CD single)

12. "Brown Sugar" Dollar Bag Mix (released on U.K. 12” single)

13. "Cruisin’" God Made Me Funky Remix (released on promotional 12” single)

14. "Brown Sugar" CJ Mackintosh Remix (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on the various artists CD collection Nu Classic Soul)

15. "Lady" CJ Mackintosh Mix Radio Edit (Additional production and Remix by CJ Mackintosh; released on U.K. CD Maxi-Single)

16. "Cruisin'' Who's Fooling Who Mix (released on promotional 12” single)