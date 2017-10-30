Dan Auerbach Plots 'Easy Eye Sound Revue Tour' With Robert Finley

Dan Auerbach recruited artists signed to his Nashville label Easy Eye Sound for a 2018 "revue tour." Robert Finley, Shannon Shaw and special guests Shannon & the Clams will join the Black Keys singer for a 20-date trek that launches February 10th in Vancouver and concludes April 5th in Denver.

The Easy Eye Sound house band will back Auerbach and all of the featured artists. This group of acclaimed session legends includes drummer Gene Chrisman (Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin), keyboardist Bobby Wood (Presley, Dusty Springfield), pedal-steel guitarist Russ Paul (Elton John, Leon Russell) and bassist Dave Roe (Johnny Cash, Sturgill Simpson). They previously appeared on Auerbach's recent solo LP, Waiting on a Song.

Tickets for the tour go on sale November 3rd at 10 a.m. local time via the Easy Eye Sound website.

Auerbach has three tour dates scheduled for 2017. He will open a pair of shows for John Prine – with whom he co-wrote the title-track from Waiting on a Song – on November 10th in Washington D.C. and November 11th in Richmond, Virginia, followed by a set for PBS live performance series Austin City Limits on Monday, November 27th.

Easy Eye Sound will issue a seven-inch sampler, Good Sound Comes Back Around Vol. 1, on Friday, November 24th as part of Record Store Day's Black Friday event. The disc previews upcoming Easy Eye Sound releases, along with an exclusive and unreleased track ("Cellophane Angel") Auerbach recorded with the Preservation Hall Band.

Dan Auerbach Solo Tour Dates

November 10th - Washington DC @ DAR Constitution Hall (with John Prine)

November 11th - Richmond VA @ Altria Theater (with John Prine)

November 27th - Austin Texas @ The Moody Theatre (Austin City Limits)



Easy Eye Sound Revue Tour Dates

February 10th - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

February 11th - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

February 12th - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

February 14th - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 17th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 18th - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

February 19th - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

February 20th - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

February 22nd - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

February 23rd - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

February 25th - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 24th - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 25th - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 27th -Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 29th - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

March 31st - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

April 2nd - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 3rd - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

April 4th - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

April 5th - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre