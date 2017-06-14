The latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast is now available. Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify or check it out below.



This week, Dan Auerbach breaks down his surprising new solo album, Waiting on a Song, looks back at the 15th anniversary of The Black Keys’ debut, The Big Come Up, and talks about the future of the band. Plus, Rolling Stone's Mark Binelli joins host Brian Hiatt to remember his time with the late Gregg Allman.



