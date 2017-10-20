See Courtney Love, Justin Tranter Sing Selena Gomez's 'Hands to Myself'

Courtney Love and pop songwriter/activist Justin Tranter performed a power ballad duet version of Selena Gomez's dance-pop hit "Hands to Myself" at the GLAAD "Spirit Day" concert on Wednesday.

Throughout the surprise performance, the duo joined hands and gazed into each others' eyes, swaying back and forth as they alternated lead vocals. Tranter – a GLAAD board member and hit-maker for artists like Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and DNCE – co-wrote "Hands to Myself," which appears on Gomez's 2015 LP, Revival.

Tranter helped organize the intimate Los Angeles event, officially dubbed "Justin Tranter and GLAAD Present Believer Spirit Day Concert," which raised over $100,000 to benefit GLAAD's efforts of standing against bullying and supporting LGBTQ youth.

Hailee Steinfeld, Darren Criss, Troye Sivan, 5 Seconds of Summer and Sofia Carson each donated to the "Spirit Day" campaign. Carly Rae Jepsen, Adam Lambert and Tinashe also attended the concert, among other performers.