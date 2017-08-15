Converge Preview New LP With Defiant New Song 'Under Duress'

Converge unveiled an intense new rock song, "Under Duress," on Tuesday. It's the first single from the Boston group's upcoming album, The Dusk in Us, out November 3rd.

Kurt Ballou's guitar cycles through a short, brutal notes, as if sonically enacting the violence of the song title. Ben Koller's cymbals similarly sound like bricks thrown through glass and Jacob Bannon sings defiantly. "I don't need to learn to live in compromise/ I will never kneel and kiss your ring," he sings in an assaultive tone. Bannon called the song "my emotional reaction to the complex world in which we live," in a previous statement.

"Under Duress" will appear as the third track on The Dusk in Us, the band's 9th studio LP and first since 2012's All We Love We Leave Behind. Like Converge's previous four albums, this one will arrive through the record label Epitaph. Converge produced the LP as a group and Ballou mixed it.



The Dusk in Us is available for pre-order through Converge's website. European fans can find the group wrapping up a short tour this month.

The Dust in Us Track List

1. A Single Tear

2. Eye of the Quarrel

3. Under Duress

4. Arkhipov Calm

5. I Can Tell You About Pain

6. The Dusk in Us

7. Wildlife

8. Murk & Marrow

9. Trigger

10. Broken by Light

11. Cannibals

12. Thousands of Miles Between Us

13. Reptilian

Converge Tour Dates

Aug 18 - Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent 2017

Aug 19 - Eisleben, Germany @ Destruction Derby Festival

Aug 20 - Warsaw, Poland @ Zaklęte Rewiry

Aug 21 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Majestic Music Club

Aug 22 - Vienna, Austria @ Vienna Arena

Aug 23 - Munich Germany @ Backstage

Aug 24 - Aarau, Switzerland @ Backstage

Aug 25 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

Aug 26 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013