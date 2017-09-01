On Wednesday, news broke that Flavor Flav is suing co-founding Public Enemy member Chuck D, along with others from the Public Enemy camp, over alleged unpaid profits. Chuck D took to Twitter on Thursday to address the issue, lamenting the "drama" and blaming Flavor Flav's new management for the lawsuit. Vacillating between apparent disappointment concerning Flavor Flav's actions as well as expressing compassion, Chuck D launched a series of tweets addressing the recent news.

"Flav will be OK. TMZ Drama is beneath me considering our age," the rapper wrote. "It's low entertainment, but I definitely like to find those 50 he songs he wrote," an apparent slight at the implication that their Public Enemy contributions might be equal. The lawsuit claims that the pair had an understanding to split profits equally for music, merchandising and performances.

Representatives for Flavor Flav, Chuck D and Public Enemy did not respond to Rolling Stone's requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Chuck D also claimed that Public Enemy couldn't participate in any recent benefit concerts because of Flavor Flav, including any for Hurricane Harvey. "So I head to Houston with Prophets of Rage. We have done eight in one year," he wrote of his other group's strong charity show participation.

While he appeared careful to not aim much flak at Flavor Flav, he did seem to indicate he had to push Flavor Flav to keep the momentum going when it came to Public Enemy's work. "When it's all said and done I gotta pick him up and dust him off," Chuck D wrote. "Miss a deadline, things move. Don't release album, there WON'T be touring #spoiled."

"Things don't happen automatically without ugly work," Chuck D continued. "Hope Flav is woke and pays attention – Gonna park PE tour car and take plates off @prophetsofrage."

Despite his seeming dismay about Public Enemy not doing benefit shows allegedly due to Flavor Flav's refusal, Chuck D cut his group mate some slack and asked others to do the same. "People can lighten up on Flav," he wrote. "It's his new management that vengefully felt that suing a 3rd party and connecting me was a good move for him #stupid"

Still, he also called his fellow rapper "ungrateful" for being a no-show for a Sankofa benefit held by Harry Belafonte "after the man inducted us into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

"I'll end there, I need not to make no damn list on Flavor. We go forward. He's 58," Chuck D concluded. "Houston needs attention."

Public Enemy released their new LP, Nothing is Quick in the Desert, as a free download in June.