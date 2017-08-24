Chris Cornell's Widow Gathers Fans' Tributes For Website

Following an outpouring of tributes widow Vicky Cornell and her family have received since her husband Chris Cornell's death in May, Vicky Cornell has asked that fans submit their messages for her late husband to his official website so they may be shared.

Related Gone Too Soon: Artist Deaths That Changed Music History Early, untimely deaths – and the questions and legacies left behind – from Janis Joplin to Elvis Presley to Whitney Houston to Chris Cornell

"Since my husband's tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online," she wrote on Twitter. "You have opened your hearts to me and our children and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal."

The messages will be posted on Chris Cornell's official website. Several heartfelt posts from friends and family members can be read now, including several from Vicky, and his daughters Lily and Toni. Fans may submit their own tributes, memories and personal stories along with photos via the website's submission form. The family also recently announced their plans for a memorial statue to be placed in his hometown of Seattle.

Thank you all for your love and support in helping us bear the unbearable. Post here: https://t.co/I6Umr707Ur pic.twitter.com/46rHKU5bH6 — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) August 23, 2017

"You have given us hope and strength to endure the pain of these very dark days," Vicky Cornell continued in her Twitter post. "I want to thank all of you and I hope you will leave your tributes, personal stories and messages for our family, to be shared on Chris' site for everyone to read."