Chris Cornell's Widow Breaks Silence on Singer's Death, 'Addiction'

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has broken her silence with her first interview since the Soundgarden singer's May 18th death.

Speaking to People, Vicky Cornell talked about the events prior to Cornell's suicide and once again blamed the singer's prescription drugs for altering his state of mind before he hung himself.

"He didn’t want to die," Vicky Cornell said. "If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this."

In the interview, Vicky Cornell admitted that, while her husband wasn't depressed in the days before his unexpected death, she missed "the signs of addiction," though the details of Cornell's "relapse," including when it occurred and under which drugs, are unclear.

Following Cornell's death, Vicky blamed the anti-anxiety medication Ativan for significantly altering her husband's mood following Soundgarden's Detroit concert; a rare side effect of Ativan is suicidal thoughts.

The singer, from his Detroit hotel room, remotely turned on and off the lights in the Cornells' Los Angeles home using an app on his cell phone, which woke Vicky up. “That was a sign something was off,” she told People. After calling a "ranting" Cornell, the singer became "mean" when Vicky said, 'You need to tell me what you took.'"

Soon after Cornell's death, the medical examiner in the case stated, "Based on the circumstances surrounding this death and the autopsy findings, the manner of death is suicide," with hanging the cause of death.

The medical examiner added that, even though seven different drugs were found in Cornell's system at the time of his death, "the drugs did not contribute to the cause of death," a point Vicky Cornell continues to disagree with.

"Addiction is a disease," she told People. "That disease can take over you and has full power." She is also committed "to do everything in my power to make sure other children don't have to cry like mine have cried."