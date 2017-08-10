Chris Cornell's family has commissioned a memorial statue, which will be erected in his hometown of Seattle, The Seattle Times reports. Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, announced the plans in an interview with the newspaper.

Vicky Cornell has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth, who sculpted the statue of Johnny Ramone that is located at his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, which is also where Chris Cornell is buried.

"[Toth] has already given me a design and the children [Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11] and I love it," she said. The statue is expected to take around seven months to complete. Seattle attorney and family friend Mark Johnson is working with the city of Seattle to find a location.

While they are still determining where the statue will permanently reside, Vicky Cornell said she welcomes fans' suggestions. "He is Seattle's son," she said. "And we will be bringing him home and honoring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support."

Vicky Cornell recently committed $100,000 via the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program, which was established by nonprofit Childhaven. The organization uses various therapeutic methods and early learning programs to help young children develop healthily after facing experiences such as abuse, neglect, domestic violence and chemical dependency. The Foundation is also donating the proceeds of Cornell's last single, "The Promise," to the International Rescue Committee.

Last week, daughter Toni performed a poignant rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" with OneRepublic, which she dedicated to both her father and family friend Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, both of whom died by suicide this year.