Toni Cornell, the 12-year-old daughter of Chris Cornell, joined OneRepublic onstage during Friday's Good Morning America to perform a poignant version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." They dedicated the cover to the Soundgarden singer and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, two friends who died by suicide this year.

Related Inside Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington's Last Days Friends and bandmates recall ebullient highs and destructive lows of rock vocalist

"It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them," Toni Cornell said in a statement.



Cornell and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder alternated lead vocals on the track, singing in unison at the end. Audience members were visibly weeping during the performance. Linkin Park were scheduled to perform at Central Park Friday as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert series.

Chris Cornell died in May at age 52. Bennington died in July at age 41. On May 26th, Bennington, alongside Linkin Park bandmate Brad Delson, performed "Hallelujah" as Cornell was being laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. "My name is Chester," Bennington told the mourners gathered there. "I had the great privilege of being a friend of Chris and invited to be a member of his family." He also paid tribute to Cornell on Twitter: "Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that's what we all are. You helped me understand that."

Linkin Park recently performed the title track from their latest LP, One More Light, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in tribute to Chris Cornell.