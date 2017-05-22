In the days following Chris Cornell's unexpected death, dozens of his fellow artists and grunge peers have paid tribute onstage to the Soundgarden singer.

Artists like Heart's Ann Wilson, Ryan Adams and Living Colour have performed Cornell's music live to remember the musician, while others, like Metallica and Aerosmith, have dedicated their own songs to Cornell's legacy, which also included solo work and the bands Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

Cornell died by suicide at the age of 52 on May 17th, just hours after the band staged a concert in Detroit.

From U2's onstage dedication of "Running to Stand Still" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' moving "Seasons" to countless renditions of "Black Hole Sun" and Eric Church's "Rusty Cage" as previously reimagined by Johnny Cash, check out all the best onstage tributes to Cornell.

Heart's Ann Wilson

Red Hot Chili Peppers



U2



Slipknot's Corey Taylor



Eric Church



Living Colour



Ryan Adams



Cody Jinks & Paul Cauthen



Metallica



@robtrujillo plays @soundgarden's Black Hole Sun in memory of Chris Cornell. #Metallica #WorldWired #MetInBoston A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on May 19, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Aerosmith