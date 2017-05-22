Trending

Chris Cornell: See Best Onstage Tributes to Soundgarden Singer

Heart's Ann Wilson, Ryan Adams, Eric Church and more cover singer's music live to remember Cornell's legacy

In the days following Chris Cornell's death, dozens of his fellow artists and grunge peers have paid tribute onstage to the Soundgarden singer. Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

In the days following Chris Cornell's unexpected death, dozens of his fellow artists and grunge peers have paid tribute onstage to the Soundgarden singer.

Artists like Heart's Ann Wilson, Ryan Adams and Living Colour have performed Cornell's music live to remember the musician, while others, like Metallica and Aerosmith, have dedicated their own songs to Cornell's legacy, which also included solo work and the bands Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

Cornell died by suicide at the age of 52 on May 17th, just hours after the band staged a concert in Detroit.

From U2's onstage dedication of "Running to Stand Still" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' moving "Seasons" to countless renditions of "Black Hole Sun" and Eric Church's "Rusty Cage" as previously reimagined by Johnny Cash, check out all the best onstage tributes to Cornell.

Heart's Ann Wilson

Red Hot Chili Peppers

U2

Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Eric Church

Living Colour

Ryan Adams

Cody Jinks & Paul Cauthen

Metallica

Aerosmith