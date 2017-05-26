Chris Cornell Laid to Rest at Private Los Angeles Funeral

Chris Cornell was laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with Cornell's band mates, celebrity friends, family and grunge peers among those who paid their respects to the Soundgarden singer.

Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Taylor Hawkins, Pharrell Williams, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Courtney Love, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro and Joe Walsh were among the rockers who attended the funeral, with actors like James Franco, Christian Bale and Brad Pitt also in attendance.

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at the memorial while actor James Brolin, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament and Cornell's band mates Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Audioslave's Tom Morello delivered eulogies, the Associated Press reports.

The private ceremony began with the cemetery's speakers playing Audioslave's "Like a Stone" as well as Cornell's recent solo song "The Promise." At the conclusion of the funeral, Temple of the Dog's "All Night Thing" accompanied mourners as they exited.

David McNew/Getty Images Entertainment

The program handed out to attendees featured a Cornell quote, "We are neighbors in a modern world where proximity is relative and the threshold to our hearts moves outside time and space."

Cornell's ashes were reportedly placed next to his friend Johnny Ramone's remains, TMZ reported.

Following the private ceremony, a public memorial service was opened to the fans that congregated outside the cemetery.