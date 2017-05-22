Chris Cornell Funeral Plans Announced

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell will be laid to rest Friday, May 26th, in a private ceremony at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The Cornell family's attorney Kirk Pasich added that Cornell's body was flown from Detroit, where the singer died by suicide May 17th following a Soundgarden concert, to Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Cornell family also plans to coordinate public memorials that would allow fans of the singer to grieve and pay tribute.

"The family is thinking about a (public) memorial for fans, but is coping now with their loss and the funeral service," a source close to the family told CNN. Pasich confirmed to Variety that plans for public memorials will be announced "when that’s been decided."



Throughout the weekend, artists ranging from U2 and Ryan Adams to Aerosmith and Metallica remembered Cornell either through Soundgarden covers or onstage dedications. The Rock on the Range Festival, where Soundgarden was scheduled to headline Friday night, held a tribute to Cornell in its place, with Slipknot's Corey Taylor leading the way.

Sunday's Billboard Music Awards were rumored to feature a tribute to Cornell performed by Imagine Dragons; instead, the award show broadcasted a few words of remembrance and a moment of silence.

In a statement following Cornell's suicide, the singer's wife Vicki speculated whether the anxiety medication Ativan played a role in her husband's death; a police report confirmed that Cornell admitted to exceeding his usual dosage and slurred his words in the hours before his death at age 52 in his Detroit hotel room.