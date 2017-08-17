Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son's Solo Piano Pieces

Talinda Bennington, widow of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, shared music from their son Jaime on Twitter on Wednesday.

Jaime's compositions, the latest installment of an ongoing series titled Reveries, are solo piano pieces inspired by his "love for the incredible Dimitri Shostakovich." In a note on his blog from last month, the 21-year-old explained that he was inspired after a months-long listening session that involved "the systematic consumption of every [Shostakovich] symphony, brooding string quartet, and whimsical piano solo."

"I decided to sit down with my piano and have a conversation about what we wanted out of music," he continued. "I purposely forced myself to stray away from any of the hard-wired academic prejudices that I had the tendency to fall back on. These pieces took me far away from any notion of form, harmony, or time that I had so desperately wanted to control."

On Twitter, Talinda offered a succinct summary of Jaime's latest releases: "Our son Jaime is as talented as his father," she wrote.

Chester Bennington died by suicide last month at his Los Angeles home. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone following his death, Talinda wrote, "We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

Following Bennington's death, 23 Linkin Park songs appeared on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, breaking a previous chart record held by David Bowie.